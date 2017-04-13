Woman sentenced for making meth in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A woman arrested last year for making meth in York County was sentenced Thursday.

Katrina J. Welch, 41, pleaded guilty to manufacturing methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance. She was sentenced to 10 years in prison with nine years and eight months suspended.

Welch was arrested with 45-year-old Paul F. Dunn.

In February, Dunn pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, manufacturing meth, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm while in the possession of a controlled substance. He’s set to be sentenced on April 18.