Virginia Tech Tragedy: Changes in mental healthcare laws

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The massacre at Virginia Tech shined a spotlight on massive holes in the mental healthcare system.

Twenty-three-year-old Seung Hui Cho, a deeply disturbed and dangerous man, never got the mental health treatment a judge ordered him undergo. He slipped through gaps in the system.

Cho killed 32 people, and injured several others, when he opened fire inside an academic building on Virginia Tech’s campus April 16, 2007.

Politicians filled gaps in the system the next year with two dozen new laws. Had those laws been in place then, would it have prevented the shootings?

10 On Your Side asked the executive director at the National Alliance on Mental Illness in Virginia.

“That’s the $64,000 question,” said Mira Signer. “The system that we have now — the laws that were changed and tightened and fixed and the processes and the services and all of that — would that have changed anything? To be truthful, I really don’t know.”

