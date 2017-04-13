USS Ford rescues sick sailor from another ship

By Published:
170410-N-XS424-0027 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 10, 2017) -- Naval Air Crewman 3rd Class Eliseo Martinez, from Phoenix, Arizona, assigned to the "Sea Knights" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 22, walks toward an MH-60S Sea Hawk aboard Pre-Commissioning Unit Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78). The future USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) is underway on its own power for the first time. The first-of-class ship -- the first new U.S. aircraft carrier design in 40 years -- will spend several days conducting builder's sea trials, a comprehensive test of many of the ship's key systems and technologies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Elliott)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The USS Gerald R. Ford rescued a sailor from the USS Oak Hill who needed urgent medical attention.

Around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, the USS Ford received a request from the USS Oak Hill for a medical consultation with the Ford’s senior medical officer.

A Seahawk helicopter from the “Sea Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 22 picked up the sailor and flew the patient to shore.

The sailor is currently listed in stable condition and is being treated at Navy Medical Center Portsmouth.

 