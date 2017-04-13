USS Ford rescues sick sailor from another ship

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The USS Gerald R. Ford rescued a sailor from the USS Oak Hill who needed urgent medical attention.

Around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, the USS Ford received a request from the USS Oak Hill for a medical consultation with the Ford’s senior medical officer.

A Seahawk helicopter from the “Sea Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 22 picked up the sailor and flew the patient to shore.

The sailor is currently listed in stable condition and is being treated at Navy Medical Center Portsmouth.