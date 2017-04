PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – It’s no secret that a college education comes with a hefty price tag – but community college is a great way to save without missing out.

Dr. Tiffany Ray is the interim director of enrollment management at Thomas Nelson Community College. She joined the show to talk about a great opportunity to check out what they can offer.

Thomas Nelson Community College: 2017 Open House

Friday, April 21 – 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Hampton Campus

Register at TNCC.edu or call (757) 825-2800