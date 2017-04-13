Suspect arrested after vehicle pursuit from Courtland to Suffolk

COURTLAND, Va. (WAVY) – A man was arrested after a vehicle pursuit that started in Courtland and ended in Suffolk on Thursday.

The Southampton County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call at 7:15 a.m. about a red Chevrolet Corvette driving recklessly on Southampton Parkway near Armory Drive.

A Courtland officer saw the vehicle near the Story Station Road area. The officer got behind the vehicle and the driver started speeding up and changing lanes.

A Southampton sheriff’s deputy joined the Courtland officer at Old Bridge Road. The Corvette turned off Southampton Parkway on Old Bridge Road, into a mobile home community. The Corvette then headed back to Southampton Parkway and headed east, topping speeds over 100 miles per hour.

The Corvette hit another vehicle in Suffolk at the intersection of South Quay Road and O’Kelley Drive. The driver stopped and jumped from the vehicle near the overpass of Dutch Road, but deputies apprehended him after a short foot pursuit.

Alton Worley, 42, of Suffolk, was charged with felony hit and run, two counts of reckless driving, felony eluding and driving under the influence, third offense.

Worley is currently at the Southampton County Jail with no bond.