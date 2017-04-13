Spilled aluminum cans cause lane closure on I-64 in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Spilled cans caused the closure of multiple lanes on Interstate 64 West in Newport News.

VDOT Hampton Roads tweeted a picture Thursday morning, showing numerous cans spilled across the highway. Virginia State Police said large amounts of aluminum cans had been spilled.

Crews closed three lanes before the Victory Boulevard exits to clean up the mess. Two left lanes were reopened with congestion of around four miles reported.

Spilled cans on I-64 Credit: Virginia State Police VDOT 511 Credit: VDOT Hampton Roads Courtesy: Angula Burnett-White

