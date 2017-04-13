Second suspect in Sam’s Club robbery, abduction to serve 20 years

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The second of two men involved in a 2015 abduction and robbery case will serve 20 years in prison.

Jorge Andres Zambrana, 49, and Mark Albrecht II approached a woman in the parking lot of a Virginia Beach Sam’s Club, and forced her into the backseat of her own car.

The Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney says Albrecht asked her for directions, while Zambrana approached from behind and displayed a silver vaporizer pen — which she thought was a knife.

The woman told 10 On Your Side in January of 2016 that the two men did not want her car, wallet or phone — just her cash. Zambrana drove around to several area ATMs and tried to get her to withdraw cash.

He then drove to a Wells Fargo across from the Sam’s Club after those initial attempts were unsuccessful. The woman withdrew $800, which she gave to Zambrana and Albrecht.

They drove her back to the packing lot, put her phone and keys a short distance from the car and told her to wait 10 minutes.

Police said they arrested Zambrana and Albrecht after receiving numerous tips in the wake of a 10 On Your Side report.

Albretch pleaded guilty last July and will serve two years in prison, after having 18 years of a 20-year sentenced were suspended.

A judge on Wednesday sentenced Zambrana to 80 years in prison, with 60 years suspended. Sentencing for Zambrana was delayed several times due to missing paperwork and after he requested a new attorney.