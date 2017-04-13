Second suspect in Sam’s Club robbery, abduction to serve 20 years

Jorge Andres Zambrana (Photo: Virginia Beach Police Department)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The second of two men involved in a 2015 abduction and robbery case will serve 20 years in prison.

Jorge Andres Zambrana, 49, and Mark Albrecht II approached a woman in the parking lot of a Virginia Beach Sam’s Club, and forced her into the backseat of her own  car.

Mark John Albrecht II (Photo Courtesy: Virginia Beach Police)

The Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney says Albrecht asked her for directions, while Zambrana approached from behind and displayed a silver vaporizer pen — which she thought was a knife.

The woman told 10 On Your Side in January of 2016 that the two men did not want her car, wallet or phone — just her cash. Zambrana drove around to several area ATMs and tried to get her to withdraw cash.

He then drove to a Wells Fargo across from the Sam’s Club after those initial attempts were unsuccessful. The woman withdrew $800, which she gave to Zambrana and Albrecht.

They drove her back to the packing lot, put her phone and keys a short distance from the car and told her to wait 10 minutes.

Police said they arrested Zambrana and Albrecht after receiving numerous tips in the wake of a 10 On Your Side report.

Albretch pleaded guilty last July and will serve two years in prison, after having 18 years of a 20-year sentenced were suspended.

A judge on Wednesday sentenced Zambrana to 80 years in prison, with 60 years suspended. Sentencing for Zambrana was delayed several times due to missing paperwork and after he requested a new attorney.