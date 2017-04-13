Sculptor of Wall Street’s ‘Charging Bull’ threatens lawsuit over ‘Fearless Girl’

NEW YORK (NBC) — The sculptor behind Wall Street’s famous “Charging Bull” Statue is threatening a lawsuit.

Italian-born sculptor Arturo Di Modica says the city violated this legal rights when it allowed a private company behind the “Fearless Girl” statue to install it facing the bronze beast without permission.

The “Fearless Girl” was first placed on a traffic island near Wall Street on the eve of Internationals Women’s Day. The young girl staring down the huge bull quickly became a tourist magnet, drawing global attention on social media.

Di Modica says the statue is an “advertising trick” created by two companies — Street Global Advisors, a Boston-based investment giant, and McCann, its New York advertising firm.

Attorneys for Di Modica are demeaning the “Fearless Girl” statue be removed.