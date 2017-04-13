Retired Va. Beach police officer passes away from medical emergency

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A retired Virginia Beach master police officer has passed away after suffering a medical emergency.

The police said Thursday that Wesley K. Stewart, who was the department’s active duty community service officer, had just finished helping someone change a flat tire at the time.

Stewart served in the department for 32 years before retiring in January of 2011. The department said Stewart served in various units — including special investigations and special operations.

Stewart was described by the department as a “dedicated, hardworking officer” who “well-admired by his peers.” He also earned two Bronze Stars in 30 years of service for the Army National Guard.

Funeral services for Stewart are being held April 15.