Police arrest suspect in armed robbery of Hampton man

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Hampton say they have arrested a suspect in an armed robbery that happened Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to Maplewood Street around 3:20 p.m., and were told by a 52-year-old man that someone had robbed him at gunpoint.

Police say this suspect fled with cash, and was seen heading down Maplewood Street toward West Queen Street.

The suspected robber was later identified as 18-year-old Jaysun Jaquan Stewart, Newport News.

Stewart is charged with robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.