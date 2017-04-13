Officials: No surveillance video of inmate escaping Riverside Regional

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Not one camera captured Thomas Brabham leaving the property of Riverside Regional Medical Center on April 5, according to a hospital official.

The Newport News Sheriff’s Office says Brabham hasn’t been seen since escaping the custody of a deputy inside the hospital during physical therapy. There’s nothing to indicate authorities are even close to making an arrest.

Police say there’s been one unfounded sighting of Brabham, who is facing 44 charges in connection with 14 burglaries in Newport News in February and March.

Blaine Coblentz, who lives near Brabham’s parents home off Warwick Boulevard, describes the suspect as “personable, polite [and] well-raised.”

“You think you know people just by appearance or first meetings or whatever. I was just shocked,” said Coblentz. “His father had spoke to me about possibly hiring him. He said that he ran across some hard times. He was trying to get his life back together.”

Officers say they found more than 200 items in stolen property after arresting Brabham and his alleged accomplice during a traffic stop in late March.

Shortly after his arrest, deputies brought Brabham to Riverside Regional for unknown medical issues.

Newport News Sheriff Gabe Morgan took blame after the escape, saying in part, “This incident is unfortunate. There’s no reason, based on training the deputy received, that this should have occurred.”

Morgan said the deputy would be “dealt with accordingly,” but the sheriff would not elaborate on any details for this story.