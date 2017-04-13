Norfolk police set up ‘e-commerce exchange zone’ for online transactions

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police have created places for people to conduct their online transactions.

There is now an “e-commerce exchange zone” at each patrol division:

FIRST PATROL DIVISION — 3661 E. Virginia Beach Boulevard

Hours of operation: Lobby open 24 hours, Holidays included

Parking is limited. Citizens are encouraged to come inside the front lobby to complete transactions.



SECOND PATROL DIVISION — 2500 N. Military Highway

Hours of operation: Lobby open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Closed holidays.

Reserved parking available 24 hours



THIRD PATROL DIVISION — 901 Asbury Avenue

Hours of operation: Lobby open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Closed holidays.

Reserved parking available 24 hours

The police department’s video surveillance is on 24 hours a day. Anyone using the e-commerce exchange zone is subject to being recorded.

Police say the following transactions are not allowed to happen:

Any transaction involving funs

Illegal exchanges, such as contraband, narcotics, stolen property, etc.

Large, bulky items that would disrupt the operations of the police facility

You can email police with any additional questions.