Norfolk police set up ‘e-commerce exchange zone’ for online transactions

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police have created places for people to conduct their online transactions.
There is now an “e-commerce exchange zone” at each patrol division:
FIRST PATROL DIVISION — 3661 E. Virginia Beach Boulevard
Hours of operation: Lobby open 24 hours, Holidays included
Parking is limited. Citizens are encouraged to come inside the front lobby to complete transactions.
SECOND PATROL DIVISION — 2500 N. Military Highway
Hours of operation: Lobby open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Closed holidays.
Reserved parking available 24 hours
THIRD PATROL DIVISION — 901 Asbury Avenue
Hours of operation: Lobby open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Closed holidays.
Reserved parking available 24 hours
The police department’s video surveillance is on 24 hours a day. Anyone using the e-commerce exchange zone is subject to being recorded.
Police say the following transactions are not allowed to happen:
- Any transaction involving funs
- Illegal exchanges, such as contraband, narcotics, stolen property, etc.
- Large, bulky items that would disrupt the operations of the police facility
You can email police with any additional questions.