Newport News police say goodbye to fallen Officer Kevin Ryder

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A funeral was held Thursday for Master Police Officer Kevin Ryder, who passed away after he was critically injured in an off-duty motorcycle crash.

Ryder joined the Newport News Police Department on July 1, 1995. He served for 21 years and nine months as a patrol officer and field training officer.

In March, Officer Ryder was involved in an off-duty accident. He was taken to the hospital with injuries considered serious, but non life-threatening. After a month of fighting, he passed away on April 1.

At a vigil on April 5, loved ones and fellow officers gathered to remember “big guy with a big heart.”

One of his siblings, Patty Foster, spoke to 10 On Your Side at the vigil, stating that even from childhood, Ryder was “a big, gentle teddy bear, he loved everyone.”

She added, “If everyone in the world was like Kevin, we wouldn’t have any war.”

Newport News police said their final goodbye to Officer Ryder Thursday.

“Rest in peace, brother. We have the watch from here,” the police department said on its Facebook page.

You can listen to the end of watch radio traffic for Officer Ryder below: