New study says there are no long-term cognitive benefits to breastfeeding

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Whether or not to breastfeed is a decision every mothers makes for herself and her infant. However, a new study from the Journal of Pediatrics says there are no long-term cognitive benefits to your child.

According to the breastfeeding report card from the Centers for Disease Control, 70 percent of new mothers breastfeed their babies.

Dr. Sandra Baucom is a pediatrician at Renaissance Pediatrics in Chesapeake. She has been working in Hampton Roads for 35 years.

“The American Academy of Pediatrics says breastfeeding is best. We encourage that for anyone who wants to breastfeed,” said Dr. Baucom. “However, not every women can breastfeed or wants to breastfeed.”

A new study by the Journal of Pediatrics shows there is no long-term benefit to it. The study looked at more than 7,000 babies at nine months, three years and five-years-old. Researchers found that at age five, there was no cognitive difference between kids who were breastfed and those who weren’t.

“This study in particular, I think reassures those non-breastfeeding moms that that is an OK choice and that their baby has an opportunity to develop normally if they choose not breastfeed. It certainly doesn’t say there is a disadvantage to breastfeeding,” said Dr. Baucom. “Breastfeeding provides the infant with nutrients that aren’t readily available in formula that promote gut health, that help prevent infection.”

She says babies who are breastfed have fewer episodes of diarrhea, colds and the onset of asthma occurs later in life.

“But the cognitive benefits have not demonstrated to be there,” said Dr. Baucom.

Overall, she says it’s a decision made by a woman and her family.

“For years, I’ve said, ‘Whatever way you want to feed your baby, we should support you.'”

Cathy Heinz, an International Board Certified Lactation Consultant in Hampton Roads, has some concerns about the study.

“The study collected breastfeeding duration and amount retrospectively at nine months. We know that studies that use retrospective data can be problematic because memories can change over time and parents may not remember the time period they were supplementing. The study does point out this is a weak point in the data collection,” said Heinz. “The study also did not look at breastfeeding duration beyond six months. Since breastfeeding benefits are often cumulative, this could make a difference when studied further.”

Heinz went onto detail benefits to breastfeeding.

“There were benefits noted in behavior for children breastfed for six months or more. This can make a large difference in success in an educational environment and should be considered a benefit. It would be interesting to see if further studies explore the possible correlation between breastfeeding, ADHD and discipline referrals in the school setting,” said Heinz. “Medical benefits are not addressed as part of the study, but it is important to note that breastfeeding has a host of proven benefits including reduced risk of breast cancer for both mother and baby. That can reduce the risk by up to 60 percent for high risk groups.”