Man shot, killed on front porch near VCU

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A death investigation is underway in Richmond after a man was found shot to death near VCU’s campus overnight.

The shooting happened on W. Moore and Kinney Streets, about a block away from George W. Carver Elementary School.

Police said they received two calls of a person shot around 12:30 a.m. When police arrived on the scene, they found the man shot and killed on the front porch.

There’s no word yet on a possible suspect.

Police continue their investigation into the fatal shooting.