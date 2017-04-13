Sailor gets 30-year sentence for filming sex acts with underage girls

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Navy sailor was sentenced to 30 years in prison and a lifetime of supervised release Thursday for production of child pornography.

26-year-old Jordan Lee Adams, of Norfolk, pleaded guilty to one court of production of child pornography on Jan. 17.

According to court documents, Adams recorded sexual encounters he had with four minor girls from 2009 to 2013. He solicited one of the victims through Facebook messenger. The victim was 14-years-old at the time and Adams was 21.

Prosecutors say Adams made video recordings of himself performing sex acts on the victim. He stored the files on his laptop in a folder titled “under.” He also distributed several sexually explicit photos of one of his victims through the Kik messenger app.

Ultimately, along with the files he produced, law enforcement found Adams in possession of multiple sexually explicit girls known to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.