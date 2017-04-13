Only On 10: Drug bust in Isle of Wight yields 8 arrests; $500K in narcotics

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Eight people were arrested and three people are still wanted in connection to a major drug bust in Isle of Wight County.

In January, deputies were called to an apartment in the 100 block of Shelter Cove Way in Carrollton to investigate a possible case of felony child abuse. Deputies could sense something was off. When they searched the apartment, they found a large amount of cocaine.

Ronnie Leander Jackson, who lives at the apartment, told authorities he was just a “middle man” who sells the drugs.

The sheriff’s office began an investigation called “Operation Domino.” One arrest led to another and eventually, seven others involved in the alleged cocaine ring were taken into custody. Find a full list of those arrested below.

During the investigation, almost two kilograms (over four pounds) of cocaine was recovered by law enforcement. Authorities say the group is responsible for trafficking an additional three kilograms of cocaine. All together, this accounts for over $535,000 in illegal narcotics.

Authorities also seized seven guns in the operation, one of which was reported stolen, and over $50,000 in cash. The Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office says this money was directly from illegal drug trafficking.

“You know, dominoes start to fall and that’s exactly what it was in this thing,” said Lt. Tommy Potter with the sheriff’s office. “As we began to look into one thing, something else came up. As we looked into it, it progressed even further and then a month, two months into that, we were looking at a number of subjects through the area.”

Three people are still wanted in connection to this investigation: 26-year-old Henry Roberto Menendez, of Newport News, also known as “Hin-Ree;” 23-year-old Antonio Turner, of Franklin, also known as “Boots;” and 25-year-old Ashton Stuart Hackett, of Newport News. Warrants have been taken out on these three suspects, but they are not yet in custody.

The following people were arrested in this case:

Ronnie Leander Jackson, 36, of Isle of Wight County. Also known as “Gucci.”

Antonio Renaldo Wallace, 34, of Hampton. Also known as “Tone.”

Algernon Whittier Christian, 34, of Hampton. Also known as “Beno.”

Ernest Semaj Thorpe, 25, of Suffolk. Also known as “Erno.”

Kenyatta Raquan Wood, 21, of Suffolk. Also known as “Quan”

Deshane Dermaine Savage, 33, of Suffolk. Also known as “Bones.”

Raydrin Alexander Smith, 27, of Suffolk. Also known as “Young Blood.”

Kareem Hunter, 21, of Suffolk.

