In The Kitchen: La Cucina Di Sophia Food Truck

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Roads Show kitchen hosted Gabriele Piannezze from La Cucina di Sophia..

Chef made a Prosciutto and Mozzarella Panini with Arugula, Roasted Peppers and Balsamic-Glazed Tomatoes and Penne Al Forno (baked rigatoni with ground beef, sausage, ricotta and authentic home-style tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella).

Rolling out in Hampton Roads the first week of May at the HUB Food Truck Park in Virginia Beach and at the Food Truck Rodeos. Available for lunch, dinner and special events.