Health officials seek dog that bit person in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Peninsula Health District officials are looking for a dog that bit a person on April 10 in James City County.

Officials say the incident happened on Falcon Creek Drive between Eaglebrook Drive and West Providence Road in James City County.

The victim may have to undergo shots for the prevention of rabies if the dog is not found.

Officials say the dog will not be taken away from its owner, but will be placed on in-home confinement for 10 days.

The dog has been described as small and black with short hair.

Call the Peninsula Health District at 757-603-4277 if you recognize a dog fitting this description.