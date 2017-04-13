Garbage disposals recalled for flying metal

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Anaheim Manufacturing and Moen are recalling about 146,000 garbage disposals because a metal part inside could fly off while in use, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The CPSC says 22 customers have reported metal components coming out of disposals, including three reports of broken components hitting consumers. No injuries have been reported.

The recall involves 10 brands of 3/4- and 1-horsepower disposals. A list of impacted models can be found at this link.

They were sold in retail stores and online from December 2015 and March 2017 for between $80 and $370.

Consumers should stop using the impacted models immediately and contact Anaheim Manufacturing at 1-800-628-0797 for a free replacement disposal, which will be installed at no cost to the consumer.