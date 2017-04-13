Foxx Returns To FOX For New Game Show

FOX is about to launch their new interactive game show “Beat Shazam” on Thursday, May 25. The game show will be hosted by Grammy, Golden Globe, and Academy Award winning actor and musician Jamie Foxx.

The series pits teams of two against the clock, and each other, as they attempt to identify the biggest hit songs of all-time. In the end, the team with the highest score will outlast the competition and go against Shazam, the world’s most popular song identification app, for the chance to win up to a million dollars.

