Foundation gifts new smart home to local military family

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A national foundation gave a local solider and their family a new home specially adapted for the physically disabled.

The Gary Sinise Foundation built Greg Hedrick and his family the home in Currituck through it’s R.I.S.E program.

Hedrick, who attended high school in Chesapeake, decided to join the military after September 11. He was a sergeant in the Army and had already served two tours in Iraq when he was injured in an attack in Afghanistan.

Hedrick lost his left leg, most of his left hand and suffered severe brain injuries. Those injuries make it difficult for Hedrick to navigate the house he currently lives in.

“In the house I live in now, I can’t shower everyday. It’s difficult,” he said.

Hedrick says this new smart home will help him live more independently.

“Moving back into this house brings back the independence, brings back the accessibility to everything. It allows me to contribute more, contribute to the family life,” he said.

The smart home includes a tablet that controls many aspects in the house including lights, a keypad that cuts out the need for keys and a shower that’s big enough for Hedrick to get in and out of his wheelchair.

The Gary Sinise Foundation says this is one of 59 homes built throughout the country for those like Hedrick who need help.

“As citizens, it’s our duty to make sure our returning defenders are welcomed back into the community with resources for a new life,” said Scott Schaeperkoetter, who works with the foundation.

The home is providing the resources Hedrick needs to start a new chapter of his life. He says he’s excited to have a stable home, different from military life and to create memories with his wife and three sons.

Hedrick says he hopes other veterans can also get the same help and encourages them to keep their heads up until it happens.

“Don’t give up no matter if you think it’s possible or not. Something like this is bound to happen. Something that could help you for the rest of your life,” he said.