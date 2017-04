NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A WAVY viewer found a dead sturgeon washed ashore in Newport News.

Herkey Wallace said he spotted the sturgeon at King Lincoln Park.

A spokesperson for the Virginia Aquarium says sturgeon are a species of concern. 10 On Your Side put Wallace in touch with the aquarium so a researcher could look into it.

