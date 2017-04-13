Bishop Sullivan QB DeSue commits to Maryland

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – The University of Maryland football team is quickly becoming a squad Hampton Roads will want to keep its collective eyes on.

Virginia Beach Quarterback Tyler DeSue became the latest Bishop Sullivan Catholic recruit to commit to the Terps. DeSue threw for 1,498 yards and 15 touchdowns in his first season with Bishop Sullivan (after transferring from Ocean Lakes), and joins teammate Tahj Capehart, receiver who de-committed from Virginia Tech, and the Gaddy brothers.

Breyon and Brandon Gaddy decommitted from Tennessee and signed with the Terps on National Signing Day.