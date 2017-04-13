Audience: Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from the Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team; a team of competitive and athletic veterans and active duty soldiers who tour the nation for outreach and competition..

They’re taking on the Newport News Fire and Police departments this weekend. John Robb and his team from Reach Orthotics and Prosthetics helped make it happen.

Two Games this Saturday: 12:30 p.m. against the Newport News Police Department & 3 p.m. against the Newport News Fire Department

Stoney Run Athletic Complex

Free Event, but bring a chair!

Donations accepted for the WWAST Kids Camp. For More information, call REACH at (757) 595-9800 or visit ReachOps.com