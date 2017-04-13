Man shot, killed during altercation in Accomack County

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A man was shot and killed during an altercation in Accomack County, the sheriff’s office said Thursday.

Around 5:18 a.m. Saturday, April 1, sheriff’s deputies were called to Silverthorne Road in New Church for a report of a person shot. When authorities got to the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office identified the victim as 44-year-old Patrick Wescott.

Authorities determined an argument led to the shooting.

67-year-old Lonnie Medlin was charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. He was released after posting a $5,000 secured bond.

Authorities are still investigating this case and asks that anyone who may know something about it call the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at 757-787-1131 or 757-824-5666.