Virginia Tech alum reflects on 2007 shooting

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — For some, it’s hard to believe it’s been 10 years since 32 were killed in a shooting on Virginia Tech’s campus.

At least 17 others were wounded in what is still the worst school shooting in our country’s history.

The date of the shooting, April 16, 2007, is seared in the minds of Virginia Tech alumni like Chris Jennings, who is the local president of one of the largest Tech alumni chapters.

WAVY anchor Don Roberts sat down with Jennings, as he remembered that day and what it was like watching the news reports as the number of victims continued to grow.

“I thought it was a typo,” Jennings said. “I thought that the whoever was keying in the info had just messed up. And I thought to myself that, that’s not right because they’re going to cause a panic. And unfortunately, the numbers were accurate.”

Jennings and other Virginia Tech alumni are determined not to forget those who died in the shooting.

