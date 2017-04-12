Virginia Beach ministers call for Rep. Scott Taylor ethics investigation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Members of the Interdenominational Ministers Conference want the Office of Congressional Ethics to launch an investigation into the social media activity of Representative Scott Taylor.

The group’s president, James Allen, sent a letter complaining that Rep. Taylor has used his campaign social media accounts for official purposes.

Allen said he made the complaint because he wants elected officials to do what’s right for all people and to follow congressional rules.

“All we’re asking Mr. Taylor to do is abide by the rules and regulations,” Allen said.

Allen sent a three-page letter and nine pages of what he calls evidence, to support his claim.

“You can’t mix campaign and official business. If you do so, then you are violating a very important ethics rule,” Allen said. “Basically all we’re asking Congressman Taylor to do is to make sure that he does things properly and by the rules of the Congressional office.”

According to the complaint, Allen alleges Representative Taylor is violating Rule 23 of the House Code of Official Conduct. It says members of the House shall behave at all times in a manner that shall reflect creditably on the House.

Although unavailable for an on camera interview, Taylor gave us this statement:

The allegations made in the complaint are demonstrably false. Further, this complaint was filed by a radical liberal activist with a political ax to grind. He and those around him have repeatedly used up my staff’s time and taxpayer resources to advance their liberal political agenda. We will not be deterred, intimidated, nor flinch in the face of politically motivated attacks. My staff and I will continue to faithfully serve the Second Congressional District.”

This isn’t the first time we’ve reported about social media concerns involving Rep. Taylor. Last month, 10 On Your Side spoke to citizens who said Scott Taylor blocked them from his social media pages.

Taylor’s campaign manager said that did happen. He went on to explain the Facebook page from which the two women are blocked was Scott Taylor’s unofficial campaign page.

10 On Your Side confirmed staff in the Office of Congressional Ethics received and is reviewing Allen’s letter. The office will decide if there needs to be an investigation. However, that decision hasn’t been made yet.