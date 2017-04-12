Two people displaced by house fire in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A house fire displaced two people from their Norfolk home Wednesday.

Firefighters were called to the 100 block of Kidd Boulevard at 9:35 p.m. Crews got to the scene at 9:41 p.m. to find a single-family home with flames showing from the attic. Fire crews worked to extinguish the blaze while searching the home for anyone inside.

Everyone was out of the house and the fire was marked under control at 9:55 p.m.

No one was hurt.

One adult and one juvenile were displaced and will be staying with family.

Fire Marshals are working to determine the cause of the fire.