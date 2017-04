WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Williamsburg police say they are looking to identify a person of interest in a robbery that happened at a hotel on Tuesday.

Police say the robbery happened at the Quarterpath Inn and Suites on York Street.

The circumstances surrounding the robbery were not immediately clear.

Police issued two pictures Wednesday of the person they are looking to identify.

Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if your recognize this person.