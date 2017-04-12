Police: Crisis team working situation at Norfolk home

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police were called to the 1400 block of W. 26th Street in Norfolk Wednesday morning for a report of a man with a weapon.

Spokesman Daniel Hudson tells 10 On Your Side a 60-year-old man was having some type of crisis. The man was inside a home on 26th Street with some family members, according to Hudson.

Hudson says the man does not have a gun, just kitchen utensils.

The man is speaking with a crisis intervention team. Hudson told WAVY’s Marielena Barlouris the situation is not considered a standoff.

A WAVY viewer who says she lives on that block took video that shows a police vehicle blocking the street and officials walking around. She said she was told not to leave her home.

