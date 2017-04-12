Reports of possible bomb making material prompts evacuation at apartment

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Residents of Newport News apartment building on Forrest Drive were evacuated Wednesday, fire department officials confirm.

Deputy Fire Chief Kenneth Lay tells WAVY.com residents were evacuated after officials received reports that there were materials that could be used to make a bomb in an apartment.

Lay says other residents have been told to shelter in place.

C shift crews from both batt's are working hard in mid-town to keep everyone safe today. NNFD Bomb Team is on scene https://t.co/9e1kmW1H9Z — NN Firefighters (@NewportNews794) April 12, 2017

Police spokesman Lou Thurston says the situation stems from a NCIS investigation.

Police say they are asking parents who live on Forrest Drive to pick up theirs kids at school. If parents cannot pick them up, police they will be dropped off at Forrest Drive and Curlew — where parents will be able to pick them up from that location.

Bomb squad at apt complex in Newport News. I'm told a federal agency told @NewportNewsPD they had a tip about possible bomb making materials pic.twitter.com/MOqAselMNS — Matt Gregory (@WAVY10MATT) April 12, 2017

