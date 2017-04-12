Musical Theater, Ice Skating AND Cultural Experiences Are All Happening This Weekend

Now – Sunday, April 30 : The Wiz Presented by Virginia Stage Company @ Wells Theater

Cast members from Norfolk State University and New York are teaming up to showcase the Broadway and TV hit, The Wiz. Follow Dorothy, a schoolteacher in Harlem New York that finds herself magically transported to the urban fantasy land of OZ.

Experience the story we’ve all come to know and love with a soulful musical twist. The Wiz is on stage at now at Wells Theatre through April 30. Times vary and tickets start at $20.

Friday, April 14 and Saturday, April 15 : Scope on Ice: Public Skating at the Scope

Are you ready to experience the thrill of ice skating in the Norfolk Scope arena? Well this Friday and Saturday it’s open for all ages to enjoy. Lace up your skates and get ready to shred some ice on the biggest rink in town at the “Scope On Ice” event.

Join in the fun Friday and Saturday from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. at Norfolk Scope. Tickets for the event are $8.

Saturday, April 15 : International Children’s Festival at Mill Point Park

Discover the beauty and wonder of new and exotic places this weekend at the International Children’s Festival! Over 30 countries and cultures from across the globe will be represented at the festival as they showcase their unique heritages. Taste delicious food from far off places, watch the Chinese dragon dance through the park and even hear classic tunes from Russia.

Free this Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at Mill Point Park in Hampton, Virginia.