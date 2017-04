Morocco Omari tells viewers why he wanted to be apart of the hit show, Empire, and why he believes it is so successful. More big name guest stars are joining the cast this season, and Omari will dish on all the details.

Get to know him on a more personal level through his journey from Marine Corp to business school to theater.

