Man accused in Norfolk woman’s murder declared not competent to stand trial

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man accused of murdering a Norfolk woman in 2008 was declared not competent to stand trial Tuesday.

Michael Ryan Brown is accused of killing Angela Lechlitner. Her body was discovered Jan. 19, 2008 at her home in the 2400 block of Shafer Street in Norfolk.

Brown is charged with capital murder, abduction, object sexual penetration and malicious wounding.

On Tuesday, the court determined Brown wasn’t competent to stand trial. He will be taken to a hospital, where staff will treat him in an effort to restore his competency.

If Brown does not have his competency restored within six months, a report will be sent to the court. After that, a judge will determine whether Brown can still have his competency restored or if he should be committed or certified to be admitted to a hospital or treatment center.

Police have never said how Brown may have been connected to the victim.

