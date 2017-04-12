Attorneys for former security guard charged with murder now off the case

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Attorneys representing a former security guard accused of shooting and killing a man in Chesapeake are withdrawing from the case.

Johnathan Cromwell, 21, is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Jiansheng Chen on the night of Jan. 26.

Cromwell was patrolling the River Walk neighborhood on the night of the shooting. Chen’s family says the 60-year-old did not speak any English, and claim he was playing the popular smartphone game Pokemon Go when he was shot.

Last week, Cromwell’s attorneys requested to be taken off the case.

Emily Munn of Bischoff Martingayle represented Cromwell in two bond hearings. According to court paperwork, communication between the attorneys and their client has broken down. Documents say both sides have agreed to Munn and her co-counsel leaving the case.

At this point, it’s not known who will replace them.

