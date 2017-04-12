Gun confiscated from student at Kecoughtan High

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A gun was confiscated from a student Wednesday at Kecoughtan High School.

Hampton City Schools sent out a notice saying that a student found two bullets in a classroom. The school then immediately called the Hampton Police Department and an investigation located the student responsible.

That student admitted to bringing a gun to the school. The gun was immediately confiscated.

No one was hurt and the student did not use the weapon in a threatening manner.

According to Hampton City Schools, the student will be disciplined according to the Student’s Rights and Responsibilities Handbook.

The full statement from Kecoughtan High School Principal Jeffrey Mordica:

Dear Kecoughtan High School Family: This is Mr. Mordica, principal. In an effort to dispel rumors, I would like to provide you with the following information. Today, a student reported finding two bullets in a classroom. Once notified, in cooperation with the Hampton Police Department, we immediately investigated the situation, and within minutes, isolated the student who brought the bullets to school. The student admitted to having a weapon, which was immediately confiscated. No one was hurt and the student did not use the weapon in a threatening manner. The student will be disciplined according to the Student’s Rights and Responsibilities Handbook. The safety of our students and staff is a high priority, and I would like to commend the students and staff members who immediately brought this situation to our attention, allowing us to move quickly to ensure the safety of our students and staff. In this situation, the quick actions of our students and staff were essential to ensuring a safe and orderly environment. Please reiterate with your children that we all play a role in fostering a safe environment conducive to learning. I appreciate your cooperation and support as we work together to ensure our schools continue to be a safe environment.”