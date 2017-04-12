Counting Kindness – Success Stories

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Counting Kindness focused on follow up. Several big philanthropic events took place last weekend here in Hampton Roads.

First, the Multiple Sclerosis Walk. It was a huge success! The fundraising goal was 40 thousand dollars. The amount raised was 62 thousand dollars! 22 grand over goal! More than 850 people walked in downtown Norfolk Saturday making it the biggest MS walk in our area to date. Thanks in large part to our own morning anchor, Katie Collett. She lives with Multiple Sclerosis and is an amazing ambassador for raising awareness, funds and education about the disease. Much of the money raised goes to research and prescription assistance. Just to give you some idea, Katie says after insurance, the medicine she has to take would cost her more than 13 hundred dollars a month if it were not for money provided by the MS Society.

Also on Saturday, was the big Prom Dress Giveaway at Bayside High School. New and gently used formal and cocktail wear were given away to young ladies from all over the 757. The woman who spearheaded the event, Jackie Manuel, wanted to make sure no girl in Hampton Roads went without the perfect dress for prom. She says “No dress, no problem”. A line of girls wrapped around the building. All there to look through, try on and walk away with just the right thing. 260 dresses were given away that day. The Greater Hampton Roads Diaper Bank also benefited from the event. Jackie asked anyone who could, to bring diapers to qualify for gift certificate give aways. More than 2 thousand diapers were collected for moms in our area who could use assistance with diapers for their baby.

When called upon, one thing is for sure, the people of Hampton Roads step up. We support each other, open our wallets when we can and offer a helping hand. The success of the MS Walk and the Prom Dress Giveaway are just two examples of what happens when we come together for a cause.