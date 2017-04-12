Chesapeake police chase suspect crashes into fence at Norfolk church

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The suspect of an early morning police chase is in custody after crashing a car into the metal fence of a church in Norfolk.

Chesapeake Police spokesman Leo Kosinski says the chase started shortly after 3:15 a.m. at Border Road and Wingfield Road. An officer tried to stop a vehicle for altered plates.

The crash ended nearly a mile and a half later on Indian River Road. Kosinski says the suspect crashed into a metal fence belonging to the Campostella Heights SDA Church.

The suspect, 30-year-old Marcus Sapady, is facing several charges related to the incident. Kosinski says the charges include felony eluding, driving on suspended license, operating vehicle on altered license plates, no state inspection, possession of heroin and possession of marijuana.