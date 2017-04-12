Crews battling large tire fire in Isle of Wight County

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Crews are working to extinguish a tire fire in Isle of Wight County.
Dispatchers say fire crews were called Brewers Neck Boulevard at 4:07 p.m.
Gallery: Isle of Wight tire fire
The fire hasn’t spread to any buildings and no injuries have been reported, according to dispatchers.
WAVY viewers from as far as Poquoson and Hampton have reported seeing a massive plume of smoke in the sky.
Firefighters are on scene trying to get the blaze under control.
