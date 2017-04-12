Crews battling large tire fire in Isle of Wight County

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Crews are working to extinguish a tire fire in Isle of Wight County.

Dispatchers say fire crews were called Brewers Neck Boulevard at 4:07 p.m.

The fire hasn’t spread to any buildings and no injuries have been reported, according to dispatchers.

WAVY viewers from as far as Poquoson and Hampton have reported seeing a massive plume of smoke in the sky.

Firefighters are on scene trying to get the blaze under control.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates on this developing story.