Bullet hits vehicle in Elizabeth City shooting

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Police are looking for whoever fired a shot into a vehicle in Elizabeth City Wednesday.

Around 4:23 p.m., officers responded to Hoffler Street and Parkview Drive for a report of a vehicle hit by gunfire.

The victim told police a gold sedan drove by on Parkview. A man in the car leaned out of the window and fired four gunshots at a gold Ford Mustang that was stopped at the stop sign on Hoffler. One of the shots hit the victim’s car, which was stopped behind the Mustang.

Both the Mustang and the suspect vehicle left the scene. If you know anything about this shooting, call the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321 or the Elizabeth City Crime Line at 252-335-5555.