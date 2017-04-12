Audience: SMILE Gala and Silent Auction

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from “SMILE”, a local nonprofit organization that provides children with life-threatening medical conditions with d adaptive medical equipment.

Kristen Mantlo, executive director, was on The Hampton Roads Show along with the “Dabbing Earl” to tell us about their organization, mission and their upcoming gala and auction.

7th Annual SMILE Gala & Silent Auction

Saturday, April 29th – 7 p.m.

Crowne Plaza – Virginia Beach

Tickets & Information: (757) 333-1219 SmileEasier.org

Special Discount Code: HRSHOW17 gets you $7 off your ticket!