Judge denies motions for new trial, acquittal in Burfoot corruption case

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk judge on Wednesday denied all motions filed in the corruption case of former City Treasurer Anthony Burfoot.

Defense attorney Andrew Sacks filed several motions after a jury found Burfoot guilty on six of eight charges last December.

Sacks asked for a new trial and acquittal on three of the charges. All of these motions were denied at a hearing Wednesday in Norfolk.

WAVY’s Jason Marks reports Sacks is planning to file two new motions.

The first motion would pertain to the testimony of Norfolk developer Ronny Boone Sr., and how his health may have impacted his testimony.

Boone’s health was cited as a factor when he was sentenced to house arrest for bank fraud and bribery. The well-known developer pleaded guilty last September to bribing high-ranking Norfolk city officials, including Burfoot.

The second motion concerns the relationship between Dwight Etheridge and Councilman Paul Riddick.

Sacks says once Etheridge was released, Riddick held a fundraiser for him to raise money for rent and other expenses, and that Riddick gave Etheridge a job.

WAVY’s Jason Marks spoke with Riddick, who denied holding any fundraisers for Etheridge, but that he did hire him. Riddick said Etheridge is a “utility man” for him — meaning he’s doing a little bit of everything.

Burfoot is scheduled to be sentenced April 17.

