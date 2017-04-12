ACC stars duel during night one of the PIT

PORTSMOUTH (WAVY) — The 65th annual Portsmouth Invitational Tournament tipped-off on Wednesday night at Churchland High School, and the opening game featured a pair of ACC stars.

In one corner, 6′ 7″ forward Zach LeDay from Virginia Tech. In the other corner, point guard London Perrantes from Virginia.

The PIT is a chance for college seniors to showcase their skills in front of dozens of NBA and International scouts.

Perrantes was a little shaky from the field, scoring nine points on 4 of 13 shooting, but he did get other players involved with a game-high 12 assists.

“As a point guard I want to to distribute the ball and get other people involved,” Perrantes said. “Virginia doesn’t play in transition too much, just being able to play outside of something that they haven’t seen in four years, just to be able to show versatility, show them something different.”

LeDay had a very solid outing and he filled out the stat sheet. He had 21 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 blocks as he helped his team to a 112-106 victory.

“I just wanted to show them (the scouts) that I’m versatile, I can do everything,”LeDay said. “I can play the 5, I can play the 4, I can play the 3, I’m position-less, and that’s hard for people to guard at any level.”

The PIT runs through Saturday.