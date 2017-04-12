A moment to remember; ODU cheerleading reflects on national championship

NORFOLK (WAVY) – Rachel Ayers doesn’t even remember hearing the final score, and Kenyetta Boddie could do nothing more than drop to her knees and start crying. Both were reacting to hearing the name “Old Dominion University” called out as the 2017 Cheerleading National Champion in Daytona, FL last week.

“I knew it was possible, but it actually happening, it’s one of those things where you always dream of it happening, but when it actually does happen, it’s something you just can’t describe,” said Carmen Harris, who just wrapped up her fourth year as the team’s spirit coordinator.

The Monarchs beat the likes of Ohio State, Michigan State and Texas A&M, adding to the school’s 29 national titles. “It was truly the most amazing experience, and I’ve been cheering for 16 years,” said Ayers. “So, in that moment, I think that will always be a dream come true for me.”

They’re calling is to make the home fans at Old Dominion football and basketball fans get on their feet and shout as loud as they can for their Monarchs. Now, it’s the ODU cheerleaders who deserve a standing-ovation cheer from the home crowd.