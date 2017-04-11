Two armed men rob Williamsburg hotel

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for two men who robbed a Williamsburg hotel at gunpoint Tuesday.

Around 1:50 a.m., officers were called to a hotel in the 600 block of York Street for a robbery. When police got to the scene, they spoke to a clerk, who said two men entered the hotel. Both men showed guns and demanded money.

The clerk handed the suspects cash and the men ran from the area.

No one was hurt.

If you know anything about this robbery, call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or the Williamsburg Police Department at 757-220-2331.