Tides win on Harbor Park’s 25th opening day

NORFOLK (WAVY) — Robert Andino’s fifth-inning two-run triple was all the run support the Tides needed in their 3-0 win over the Gwinnett Braves in the home opener at Harbor Park.

A crowd of more than 9,000 fans jammed the ballpark which also happened to be celebrating its 25th opening day.

“I love this ball park,” manager Ron Johnson said. “It’s great to come to Harbor Park, I have gone up and walked the concourse on days when it might be early, I’m looking up there going ‘what a great place to watch a ball game,’ it really is, it’s beautiful.”

There was a void however. Longtime Tides executive Dave Rosenfield passed away last month at the age of 87. It was the first time he was not opening day since 1961.

“I keep expecting him, when I’m in my office to come down the hallway,” Tides owner Ken Young said. So, it’s a bittersweet day. Certainly the happiness of an opening day, but the somberness of someone not there who should be there.”

The Tides will wear a commemorative patch with Rosenfield’s likeness for the entire season.