Suspect steals televisions twice from Walmart in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying the two suspects who stole a TV from the Tabb Walmart in York County.

The sheriff’s office says the male suspect has stolen TVs from this store before and has confronted employees who try to approach him. The alleged female accomplice reportedly distracts employees inside by asking them for help to give the male suspect time to can cut off the spider alarm and run out with the TV.



If anyone can recognize either of these suspects please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.