Suspect crashes car during police chase in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 24-year-old Hampton man is facing several charges after crashing a car during a police chase Monday night.

Hampton police an officer tried to stop the driver of a four-door Ford sedan who was driving recklessly around LaSalle Avenue and Kecoughtan Road.

The driver refused to stop, leading the officer on a four-mile chase that ended when he crashed at the intersection of Settlers Landing Road and LaSalle.

Jacolby Nicholos Kee, 24, was taken in to custody following the crash. Police say Kee began discarding items from the vehicle prior to his arrest.

Officers recorded a handgun and illegal narcotics.

Kee has been charged with reckless driving, evading and eluding police, failure to maintain control, possession of marijuana and reckless handling of a firearm.

He is being held at Hampton City Jail.