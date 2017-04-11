Public defender appointed for man charged with murdering parents

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A man who admitted to murdering his parents in Chesapeake was appointed a public defender Tuesday morning in court.

Steven Julian was taken into custody after officers responded to a home on Chadswyck Road Monday night.

There, Julian’s aunt and uncle told police the 23-year-old had pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot them. His uncle, Michael Dunlow, disarmed Julian and held him until officers arrived.

Police said Monday that Julian admitted to shooting and killing his parents, Sally and Clark Julian.

Julian is charged with two counts of first degree murder and use of a firearm.

In court Tuesday, Julian was appointed a public defender. He told the judge he was not sure if he had enough money to pay for an attorney, and said he works at a hospital.

…asked by a judge how he is Julian said, "I've seen better days." — Matt Gregory (@WAVY10MATT) April 11, 2017

